Vernon skip Jim Cotter slides out of the hack in Sunday playoff action at the Vernon Curling Club. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Vernon rinks post wins in Kamloops

Men’s Crown of Curling cashspiel

Vernon skips Jim Cotter and Mark Longworth opened the Kamloops Crown of Curling with wins Friday morning.

Cotter grounded Grant Olsen of Kamloops 6-3, while Longworth brushed back Jason Montgomery of Victoria in first draw action. There are 16 teams chasing a purse of $16,000.

Cotter, who is supported by Steve Laycock, Ty Griffith and Rick Sawatsky, faces Adam Cseke of Penticton in the 4 p.m. draw.

Longworth, who has his son Mike at third and a front end of Rob Noberg and John Slattery, goes up against Sean Geall of Kelowna in the same draw.

Cseke shaded Tylrrt Klymchuk of Kamloops 5-4, while Geall iced Glen Jackson of Victoria 6-2 in the morning draw.

In other games, Yuta Matsumara of Japan stopped Rob Dennis of Richmond 7-3, Matt Blanford of Victoria dispatched Shingo Usui of Japan 5-3, Deane Horning of Castlegar defeated Daniel Wenzek of New Westminster 6-2 and Josh Barry of Vancouver rattled Wylie Eden of Kelowna 9-3.

On the women’s side, where a dozen teams are seeking $10,000 in prize money, Sarah Wark of Chilliwack clipped Kim Slattery of Vernon 6-4 in the noon draw today.

Slattery, backed by Alyssa Kyllo, Kelsi Jones and Morgayne Eby, plays Brette Richards of Kelowna in the 3 p.m. draw.

In other opening games, Richards bounced Corryn Brown of Kamloops 9-6, Eunbi Kim of Korea jolted Chiaki Matsumura of Japan 10-4, Lindsay Hudyma of Vancouver edged Nicole Backe of Victoria 5-4 and Sheila Cowan of New Westminster outlasted Diane Gushaluk of New West 9-8 in an extra end.

