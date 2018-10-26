Vernon rinks post wins in Kamloops

Vernon skip Jim Cotter slides out of the hack in Sunday playoff action at the Vernon Curling Club. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Vernon skips Jim Cotter and Mark Longworth opened the Kamloops Crown of Curling with wins Friday morning.

Cotter grounded Grant Olsen of Kamloops 6-3, while Longworth brushed back Jason Montgomery of Victoria in first draw action. There are 16 teams chasing a purse of $16,000.

Cotter, who is supported by Steve Laycock, Ty Griffith and Rick Sawatsky, faces Adam Cseke of Penticton in the 4 p.m. draw.

Longworth, who has his son Mike at third and a front end of Rob Noberg and John Slattery, goes up against Sean Geall of Kelowna in the same draw.

Cseke shaded Tylrrt Klymchuk of Kamloops 5-4, while Geall iced Glen Jackson of Victoria 6-2 in the morning draw.

In other games, Yuta Matsumara of Japan stopped Rob Dennis of Richmond 7-3, Matt Blanford of Victoria dispatched Shingo Usui of Japan 5-3, Deane Horning of Castlegar defeated Daniel Wenzek of New Westminster 6-2 and Josh Barry of Vancouver rattled Wylie Eden of Kelowna 9-3.

On the women’s side, where a dozen teams are seeking $10,000 in prize money, Sarah Wark of Chilliwack clipped Kim Slattery of Vernon 6-4 in the noon draw today.

Slattery, backed by Alyssa Kyllo, Kelsi Jones and Morgayne Eby, plays Brette Richards of Kelowna in the 3 p.m. draw.

In other opening games, Richards bounced Corryn Brown of Kamloops 9-6, Eunbi Kim of Korea jolted Chiaki Matsumura of Japan 10-4, Lindsay Hudyma of Vancouver edged Nicole Backe of Victoria 5-4 and Sheila Cowan of New Westminster outlasted Diane Gushaluk of New West 9-8 in an extra end.

