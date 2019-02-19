Vernon set to fill the stands for Special Olympics

The 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games are coming to town Feb. 21 to 23, and so many members of the Greater Vernon community have stepped forward to support this exciting event in so many ways. More than 800 volunteer shifts have been claimed; the volunteer Games Organizing Committee members have put in countless hours to create an outstanding experience for the participants from around the province and the Yukon; sponsors and donors have given generously to help make this empowering event a reality; local businesses have encouraged their employees to get involved in lots of ways. It has been inspiring to see Greater Vernon’s spirit of respect and community surrounding the SOBC Games.
Now everyone is invited to cheer on the 600 athletes with intellectual disabilities who have been training hard to deliver personal bests in provincial competition. Greater Vernon can fill the Kal Tire Place stands for the exciting Opening Ceremony on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and the inspiring competitions in eight sports running all day on Friday and Saturday. To check out the schedule visit https://www.specialolympics.ca/british-columbia/2019-sobc-games-schedule.
The Opening Ceremony will include great entertainment from the École Beairsto Elementary choir, DJ PK, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run bearing in the Flame of Hope to light the brand-new Special Olympics BC cauldron created by A-1 Machine & Welding. SOBC has never before had its own cauldron to keep and endure from Games to Games, and this will be an incredible legacy from Greater Vernon.
Greater Vernon will be well represented in the 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games by eight outstanding local athletes competing in four sports: Mary Adamson, snowshoeing; Colby Bell, alpine skiing; Matthew Bisschop, cross country skiing; Dominique Borgeaud, cross country skiing; Justin Chippendale, snowshoeing; Crystal Rohrer, alpine skiing; Steven Schwebbach, floor hockey; and Justin Sigal, cross country skiing.
“This is my first Provincial Games and I want to do the best I can,” Bisschop says.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.