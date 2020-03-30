The Vernon Men’s Slo-Pitch League has canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon softball league cancels season

Vernon Men’s Slo-Pitch League becomes second group to cancel; other leagues remain in holding pattern

There is no joy in Mudville. COVID-19 has claimed another softball league.

The Vernon Men’s Slo-Pitch League has cancelled its 2020 regular season due to the pandemic.

The league has not yet cancelled a planned 10-to-12 team tournament set for June 13 and 14 that would see teams from the North Okanagan and Kamloops taking part.

The 10-up, six-inning A&W Vernon Mixed Slo-Pitch League canceled its season earlier in March.

The Vernon Co-Ed Slo-Pitch League and Vernon Senior Slo-Pitch League remain in holding patterns. Both are awaiting a decision on city facilities from the City of Vernon, which could come Tuesday, March 31.

Vernon Minor Softball activities are, for now, suspended until May 1.

The City of Enderby is slated to host the B.C. U19 Women’s Softball Championships at Riverside Park July 3-5.


