Vernon Tiger Kaden Doughty fights past Kamloops Venom defender Brady Georget to send the ball to his team down the box and snags an assist in Game 1 Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League finals action at Kal Tire Place Sunday, July 15. The Tigers took the first game with a score of 13-12 and lead the best of five final 1-0. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Vernon Tigers pounce on Kamloops Venom to swipe series lead

Game 1 in the TOJLL best of five finals goes to Vernon with a score of 13-12

The Vernon Tigers are out to cancel Kamloops Venom’s two-year winning streak.

Tigers and Venom tension ran high as the two teams went head-to-head at Kal Tire Place Sunday, July 15 where the Tigers came out on top 13-12 to take Game 1 of the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League Finals.

The two teams have met in TOJLL finals action for seven straight years, with Kamloops claiming four victories including top honours the past two years.

Kamloops jumped ahead with an early lead over the Tigers and sank two shots 2:09 into the game to end the first at a score of 4-2.

Venom extended their lead 1:32 into the second period only to see the Tigers score four unanswered goals and swipe a 6-5 command.

It was an even 9-9 after two periods before Vernon got a shorthanded goal by Steele Pelletier at 12:26 of the third to jump ahead 10-9. Pelletier picked up a five-minute backcheck penalty and game misconduct 59 seconds later with Vernon already a man short.

Kamloops answered back with two powerplay goals and snagged an 11-10 lead. Caden Colmorgen tied the game for Vernon with a delayed penalty coming to the Venom and Vernon goalie Kyle McIntosh on the bench for an extra attacker at 14:24.

Quinn Stanhope added two goals for Vernon. Kordel Primus and Coltan Boomer each had three goals for the Venom, who outshot Vernon 43-37.

Vernon finished with four powerplay goals and one shorthanded marker to Kamloops’ four scores with the man advantage and two shorthanded markers.

Game 2 of the best of five final is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Kamloops Memorial Arena. Game 3 is back at Kal Tire Place Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Vernon Tiger Brett Olsen and Kamloops Venom Brady Georget square off in Game 1 Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League finals action at Kal Tire Place Sunday, July 15. The Tigers took the first game with a score of 13-12 and lead the best of five final 1-0. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Course veterans seize victory in Peach City Classic

