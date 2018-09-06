Vernon to host B.C. junior curling finals

Provincial championships for junior men and women will run Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 at Vernon Curling Club

The B.C. Junior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships will be held at the Vernon Curling Club Dec. 27 to Jan. 1. (Black Press file photo)

The province’s top junior curlers will spend their Christmas vacation in Vernon.

The Vernon Curling Club will host the provincial junior men’s and women’s championships Dec. 27 to Jan. 1.

The dates and locations of Curl BC’s 2019 BC Championship events have been finalized, and this season, B.C.’s best will compete around the province in various categories for the title of BC champions and the chance to represent the province at the national level.

“We are excited to have host sites from seven regions of the province for our 10 BC Championships, the BC Club Challenge, and our newly minted U15 Challenge Cup,” said Curl BC competitions manager Will Sutton.

“Teams of various ages and stages are just a few wins away from playing in the BC Championships. Thanks to all of the clubs and host committees who will welcome curlers, coaches, sponsors, officials, volunteers and families into their clubs and communities for championship events in the 2018-19 season.”

While usually the Men’s and Women’s competitions are held separately, earlier this year it was announced that Quesnel will simultaneously host the Men’s and Women’s 2019 BC Championships at the city’s gorgeous new West Fraser Centre.

New this season is the BC U15 Challenge Cup. This event, which involves both a competition and a development camp, is strictly for development and does not lead to a BC Championship and provincial banner.

More information on host cities and dates can be found at https://www.curlbc.ca/2019-bc-championships/


Vernon to host B.C. junior curling finals

