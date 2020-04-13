Vernon to host national taekwondo finals

Canadian championships in 2021 will be held at Kal Tire Place featuring more than 500 athletes

The 2021 Canadian Taekwon-Do Championships will be held in Vernon April 24 and 25 at Kal Tire Place, the first time the martial arts’ national finals have been awarded to the Okanagan. (Photo submitted)

The Canadian Taekwon-Do Federation’s biggest event is coming to Vernon.

The 2021 CTFI Canadian Taekwon-Do Championships will run April 24-25, 2021, at Kal Tire Place.

The event also serves as the selection for athletes to represent Canada at the 2021 International Taekwon-Do Federation World Championships in Finland.

“The event will have more than 500 athletes from ages four to 74, and from beginners to the top black belts in the country who will be vying for the title of Canadian National Champion and earning coveted spots on the delegation to Finland,” said David White of Vernon, chairman of the organizing committee. “More than 100 athletes from the local region are expected to participate in the event.”

Sundance Taekwon-Do in Vernon is the host organization for the event under the direction of White, a lifelong Vernon resident and sixth-degree black belt.

“This is a huge opportunity for our community of athletes to shine on the national stage,” he said. “This will bring the spotlight on the Greater Vernon area and all of the incredible amenities it has to offer.”

The event represents a huge economic boost for the community and is expected to utilize approximately 400 hotel room nights throughout the event weekend.

The event will be free to spectators. Several parts of the competition will be live-streamed via the Internet to showcase the high level of competition expected at the tournament.

Black belts trying to qualify for the national team can do so in seven different disciplines.

“As an individual they can compete in sparring, patterns (forms), power breaking and special technique (high flying),” White said. “There are also several team aspects to the competition including team sparring, team patterns, and pre-arranged sparring. The top competitors in these categories will be invited to a spot on the national team by a selection committee consisting of some of the top coaches and practitioners in Canada. These selections are sure to be dynamic and exciting events.”

Taekwondo holds strong traditions in the Okanagan dating back to the 1980s.

“This is the largest event to ever be held in the region and the first time the nationals have been held in the Okanagan,” White said.

For more information about the 2021 nationals, visit www.ctfi-nationals.com.

The organizing committee is also seeking sponsorship from the local business community and more information can be found at https://www.ctfi-nationals.com/sponsorship.



