Vernon triathlete off to World University championships

Jack Screen one of two men chosen to eight-member Canadian squad to compete in Brazil Sept. 9-10

Vernon’s Jack Screen (third from left) has been named to Team Canada that will compete at the World University Triathlon Championships in Brazil Sept. 9 and 10. Screen attends the University of Victoria. (Contributed)

Jack Screen’s sizzling summer triathlon schedule will continue in South America.

Screen, from Vernon, a W.L. Seaton Secondary graduate now attending the University of Victoria, is one of two men named to the eight-member Team Canada squad that will compete at the 2022 World University Triathlon Championships held in Maceio, Brazil Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10.

Screen, a second-year humanities major, is called one of Team Canada’s “brightest stars” by U-Sports Communications. At 19, he is the youngest athlete on Team Canada and is coming off an amazing summer.

Screen was first in his age group (third overall) at the Montreal World Triathlon. He covered the swim, cycle and run in a time of one hour and 28 seconds. Screen also helped his relay team place third overall, with his individual time being the fastest of all competitors.

He followed that up by participating in the Edmonton PTO Series event, placing third in his age group with a time of 1:03:53, nearly three minutes behind the winner.

At the national championships in Gatineau, featuring the best triathletes in Canada participating, Screen was 11th in his age group and 21st overall in a sub-hour time of 59:28.

The other man going to the World University Championships with Screen is Léo Roy from Laval University in Quebec. He was 21st at the Junior Worlds in 2021, and finished 23rd at the 2022 America Cup in Long Beach, Cal.

Leading the women’s delegation of six is Kamille Larocque from Gatineau, Que., coming off a second-overall finish at the 2022 Canadian championships in her hometown. The performance also gave the 22-year-old the title of U23 national champion.

Also on the Canadian team is Screen’s Victoria teammate, Collette Reimer, a third-year student-athlete who earned gold in the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara.

• Vernon’s Brody Wright was a teammate of Screen’s on the bronze-medal result for Canada at the Montreal World Triathlon. The two Vernon competitors teamed with two women to help Canada finish third in the Mixed 15-19 Relay. Canada was just 64 seconds back of the winners from the U.S., and only 46 seconds back of the silver medallists from Mexico.

Wright was the second-fastest Canadian behind Screen, and 13th overall, in the men’s 16-19 race with a time of 1:05:47.

