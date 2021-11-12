Vernon viewing party for NFL’s Seattle Seahawks

The Okanagan Seahawkers – official Okanagan chapter of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks booster club – will hold a game viewing party in Vernon Sunday, Nov. 14, at Match Eatery (1:25 p.m.) as the Seahawks host the Green Bay Packers. (Contributed)

Jason Keis bleeds blue and lime green.

The Vernon resident is a diehard fan of the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks and is a member of the Okanagan Seahawkers, the official Okanagan chapter of the official booster club of the ‘Hawks, the Seahawkers.

For a couple of years, Keis has been trying to get the Okanagan chapter to hold a game viewing party in Vernon and it will finally happen this Sunday, when the Seahawks host the Green Bay Packers.

“The viewing party will be at Match Eatery,” said Keis. “They’ve put together a special Seattle inspired menu and there will be prizes and giveaways. Wear your Seahawks gear and cheer with your fellow fans.”

Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m.

Both teams could have their starting quarterbacks available for the game. Aaron Rodgers of the Packers has been in COVID-19 protocol but is slated to come off the list Saturday. Russell Wilson of Seattle has missed the last several weeks with a finger injury but has been cleared to play this weekend.

READ MORE: Vernon company completing 50 acts to mark World Kindness Day

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Seaton captures crosstown rival Fulton’s senior girls volleyball tourney in Vernon



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NFL