Vernon Vipers acquire power forward

Former Salmon Arm Silverback Jarrod Semchuk, from Kamloops, comes to Vernon via Bonnyville of AJHL

Kamloops’ Jarrod Semchuk is the latest acquistion for the B.C. Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers, acquired in a deal with the Alberta League’s Bonnyville Pontiacs who got Semchuk June 1 to complete a trade with the BCHL’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (BCHL photo)

The latest addition to the Vernon Vipers’ BC Hockey League roster comes via the trade route.

The Snakes have acquired the Canadian Junior Hockey League playing rights to Kamloops native Jarrod Semchuk from the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Bonnyville Pontiacs in exchange for future considerations.

“Jarrod is a big, strong power forward with the potential to create offence for our group,” said Vipers head coach and general manager Jason McKee.

Semchuk spent last season with the Silverbacks before the Gorillas dealt him to Bonnyville on June 1. That move completed a trade from February that saw Salmon Arm acquire defencemen Jeremy Gervais for futures.

Semchuk recorded three assists in 31 games for the Backs in the 2019-20 regular season and added an assist in Salmon Arm’s opening-round playoff sweep of the Victoria Grizzlies. He also tallied two points in 10 games as an affiliate player with the Gorillas in 2018-19, including his first career BCHL goal.

The acquisition of Semchuk brings to 11 the number of players McKee has recruited or dealt for since the BCHL post-season was ended at the start of the second round due to COVID-19. The Vipers lost six players to graduation upon completion of the season.

