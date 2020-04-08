Vernon Vipers’ D-man on NHL scouting radar

Trey Taylor ranked 216th among North American skaters for the NHL draft in 2020

Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor has made the NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings ahead of the 2020 amateur draft. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photos)

NHL Central Scouting released its final rankings ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft and four B.C. Hockey League players were listed, including one from the Vernon Vipers.

Defenceman Trey Taylor is the 216th North American skater ranked for the draft, which was slated for Montreal June 26 and 27, but will be rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Chilliwack Chiefs forward Ethan Bowen, Penticton Vees forward Danny Weight and Nanaimo Clippers forward Kyler Kovich were also ranked.

Taylor had six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in his second season in the BCHL, five more than he had in his rookie year. He also contributed six points in 21 playoff games in 2018-19 and was a big part of Vernon’s run to the Fred Page Cup Final. He capped off his season by capturing a pair of team awards, sharing Top Defenceman with Jackson Caller and being named winner of the Wayne Buck Memorial Award.

Taylor’s older brother Ty was a prolific goalie for the Vipers from 2016 to 2018 and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Trey recently committed to Clarkson University for the 2021-22 season.

Bowen is ranked 119th among North American skaters, Weight – son of former NHL star Doug Weight – is at 142 and Kovich sits at 168.

There were 15 Canadian Junior Hockey League players listed in Central Scouting’s final ranking.

