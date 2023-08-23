Vernon Vipers deal out handful of BCHL pre-season games

Snakes will host Trail, Salmon Arm, West Kelowna in three of five contests before Sept. 22 opener

The Vernon Vipers will play B.C. Hockey League exhibition games prior to the regular-season opener Friday, Sept. 22, in Salmon Arm. The Snakes host the Trail Smoke Eaters Sunday, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

The Vernon Vipers will tune up for the 2023-24 B.C. Hockey League season with five pre-season contests.

Three of the games will be played at Kal Tire Place (KTP).

Vernon will host the Trail Smoke Eaters Sunday, Sept. 3 (4 p.m.), and will entertain the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and West Kelowna Warriors in the back ends of weekend home-and-home games. Vernon and Salmon Arm will meet at KTP Saturday, Sept. 9, and the Vipers will host the Warriors Saturday, Sept. 16. Both games will start at 6 p.m.

The Snakes will visit Salmon Arm Friday, Sept. 8, and West Kelowna on Friday, Sept. 15.

The league’s regular season opens Friday, Sept. 22 with the Vipers back in Salmon Arm.

Vernon will play its home opener the following evening, Saturday, Sept. 23, against the Cranbrook Bucks. Face-off will be at 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon will open up its training camp on Friday, Sept. 1.

The Vipers have also announced the commitment of 2005 born forward Adam Csabi from Czechia.

Csabi, from Havirov, Czechia, scored 10 goals and tallied eight assists in 16 games with HC Energie Karlovy Vary U20 team in the Czechia U20 league. Most notably was his time with the Czechia National Junior team.

At the World Junior U18 program, the five-foot-10-inch tall forward scored one goal in five games while putting up nine points in other international opportunities.

“Adam is a very good offensive player that is very confident when the puck is on his stick,” said Vernon head coach and general manager Jason McKee. “We expect Adam to make an immediate impact next season. Our whole staff looks forward to working with Adam and his continued development.”

Csabi took part in the prestigious Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he had a goal and an assist for the Czechia U18 team.

“I’m very happy to join the Vernon Vipers,” said Csabi. “I’m hoping to help the Vipers be successful this year and to have a lot of fun doing it.”

