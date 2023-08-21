Vernon’s Kal Bowl cancelled due to wildfires

Former Vernon Panthers standouts Braden Khun Khun of the UBC Thunderbirds (left) and Joe Murphy of the Alberta Golden Bears (right) were set to take part in the second annual Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian University exhibition football game between the two Canada West rivals. The game was slated for Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. Game sponsor Kal Tire is represented by Ryan Paulson (centre). (Contributed)

The second annual event was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The second ever Kalamalka Bowl, pitting top Canada West football teams against each other, will have to wait another year.

The Bowl has been cancelled, due to the wildfire situation.

In a release sent out on Saturday, Aug. 19 on Facebook, the bowl, which was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23, was scrapped, out of an abundance of caution.

“This decision was made, in full consultation with the head coaches of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds and the University of Alberta Golden Bears,” said Kal Bowl Society (KBS) president Sean Smith.

“As much as both teams were very excited to travel to Vernon, experience our event, and play their first game of the year, everyone involved understands that given the current state of our region we had to make a decision that is respectful for our community and safest for our participants and spectators.”

The cancellation also includes the youth skills camp, which was set for Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The KBS is currently working with Eventbrite, the ticket purchasing company, to facilitate full refunds for purchase tickets to both the game and skills camp.

The community, Vernon, North Okanagan Regional District, Coldstream and all sponsors and suppliers are thanked by the KBS for the great support building up to this large community event.

Smith did state that there is hope of the Bowl coming back in 2024.

“Both UBC and the University of Alberta, as well as a growing number of teams across the country have expressed a strong interest in participating in the KAL Tire Kalamalka Bowl 2024. Planning for 2024 will begin in the coming months.”

