Vernon Vipers fight to bronze at Canmore Rumble

The Vernon Vipers U11 Development C team won the bronze medal at the 14-team Rumble in the Rockies minor hockey tournament in Canmore, Alta. The team includes (back row, from left): SJ Vallier, Carter McEachnie, Fisher Pile, Easton de Groot, Nile Lavallee, Dexon McKenzie, Aaron Zubrod, Christian Melanson, Tomas Lactin-Wilson. Middle row (from left): Kaho Jordan, Mason Shepherd, Tucker Sherriff, Blake Vandenbrand, Mason McGlame, Zach Stitzenberger. Front row (from left): Parker Booth, Carter Ouellette. Coaches (not pictured): Casey Sherriff (Head coach), Trevor McEachnie (assistant coach), Chad de Groot (assistant coach), Barry Chanasyk (assistant coach), Grant Wilson (safety) (Photo contributed)

The only team from B.C. participating in the tournament the Vernon U11 Vipers Development C squad brought west some hardware from a minor hockey event in Alberta.

The Vipers won bronze in the 14-team Canmore Rumble in the Rockies tournament, which featured squads from across Alberta along with the Yellowknife Wolfpack from the Northwest Territories.

The Vipers opened with a 5-3 loss to Camrose, Alta., then played the Canmore Eagles to a thrilling 10-10 tie.

Vernon closed out the preliminary round with an 11-3 romp over Drumheller Black.

The round-robin results got the Vipers into the bronze-medal match, where they defeated the Sherwood Park Vipers 8-6.

The U11 Development C squad is coached by Casey Sherriff (head coach) with assistance from Trevor McEachnie, Chad de Groot and Barry Chanasyk, and Grant Wilson is the team’s safety manager.

Players include Parker Booth, Carter Ouellette, Kaho Jordahn, Mason Shepherd, Tucker Sherriff, Blake Vandenbrand, Mason McGlame, Zach Stitzenberger, SJ Vallier, Carter McEachnie, Fisher Pile, Easton de Groot, Nile Lavallee, Dexon McKenzie, Aaron Zubrod, Christian Melanson, and Tomas Lactin-Wilson.

READ MORE: Swooshing the slopes under the stars at Big White

READ MORE: Vernon bowlers collect cash

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaBC Minor HockeyVernon