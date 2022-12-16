Vernon Vipers fight to bronze at Canmore Rumble

The only team from B.C. participating in the tournament the Vernon U11 Vipers Development C squad brought west some hardware from a minor hockey event in Alberta.
The Vipers won bronze in the 14-team Canmore Rumble in the Rockies tournament, which featured squads from across Alberta along with the Yellowknife Wolfpack from the Northwest Territories.
The Vipers opened with a 5-3 loss to Camrose, Alta., then played the Canmore Eagles to a thrilling 10-10 tie.
Vernon closed out the preliminary round with an 11-3 romp over Drumheller Black.
The round-robin results got the Vipers into the bronze-medal match, where they defeated the Sherwood Park Vipers 8-6.
The U11 Development C squad is coached by Casey Sherriff (head coach) with assistance from Trevor McEachnie, Chad de Groot and Barry Chanasyk, and Grant Wilson is the team’s safety manager.
Players include Parker Booth, Carter Ouellette, Kaho Jordahn, Mason Shepherd, Tucker Sherriff, Blake Vandenbrand, Mason McGlame, Zach Stitzenberger, SJ Vallier, Carter McEachnie, Fisher Pile, Easton de Groot, Nile Lavallee, Dexon McKenzie, Aaron Zubrod, Christian Melanson, and Tomas Lactin-Wilson.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.