Vernon Vipers forward earns star status; team swings third deal in a week

Reagan Milburn had five points in two weekend games; Vipers acquire 20-year-old forward from Wenatchee

Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn (centre) had five points in two BC Hockey League games on the weekend to earn Third Star of the Week honours. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography file)

Two multi-point contests helped Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn earn a star.

Milburn was named the Napa Auto Parts B.C. Hockey League third star of the week after contributing two goals and three assists for five points as Vernon earned three of a possible four points.

In the first period of Vernon’s Friday night game against the Cranbrook Bucks, Milburn scored a power-play goal to give his team a 2-1 lead. Two periods later and with his team down 5-2, he assisted on two of the Vipers’ three third-period goals as they stormed back to force overtime in an eventual 6-5 shootout defeat.

On Saturday, Milburn had another multi-point effort, this time with a goal and an assist, in Vernon’s 4-0 home win over the Langley Rivermen.

Milburn, from Kamloops, leads the Vipers in scoring with nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in 21 games played. He has committed to the NCAA’s Lake Superior State Lakers.

Off the ice, the Snakes made their third deal in less than a week.

Vernon has acquired 20-year-old forward Jonathan Horn from division rivals Wenatchee Wild in exchange for defenceman Dane Westen and future considerations.

“With players coming off the IR (Injury Reserve) we are continuing to balance out our roster in regards to forwards and defenceman,” said Vernon head coach and general manager Jason McKee. “This is a hockey trade that I believe will help both teams and the players involved.”

Horn, from Connecticut, comes to the Vipers with six goals and seven assists in 21 games played with Wenatchee.

“I’m excited for a change of scenery,” said Horn. “I can’t wait to get started with such a great organization.”

Horn is committed to NCAA Div. 1 school UMass-Lowell for next season.

Westen, a 19-year-old defenceman from Colorado, did not register a point in 15 games played with Vernon.

The Vipers return to action Friday, Dec. 2, when they visit the West Kelowna Warriors, then host Westen and the Wild Saturday, Dec. 3, (6 p.m.) at Kal Tire Place.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers send parents home with win over Langley

READ MORE: Vernon Canadians Allan Cup winner Trentini dies at 90

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLVernon Vipers