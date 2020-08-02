The Vernon Vipers, Trail Smoke Eaters and the rest of the Interior Division teams are building for whenever the 2020-21 BC Hockey League season will start. The league’s communications office takes a look at how the Vipers have loaded up for the new season. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photos)

Vernon Vipers looking to build on strong finish

BC Hockey League office looks at the “Next Generation” of Vipers’ squads

The B.C. Hockey League is taking a look at each of its 18-member teams, how the premature end-of-season affected them, and how they’re looking forward to the future.

The forced shutdown of the league playoffs in March affected the entire league, but the teams that were impacted the most were obviously the ones still contending for a Fred Page Cup.

With the completion of Round 1 of the playoffs, eight teams were coming off a series win and feeling great about their chances of winning a championship.

One of these teams was the Vernon Vipers.

They were coming off the 2018-19 season where they made it to the Fred Page Cup Finals and were preparing for a second-round date with their rivals the Penticton Vees after dispatching the Wenatchee Wild in the first round. According to the team’s head coach and general manager Jason McKee, the team was just starting to fire on all cylinders after a season that saw steady improvement from month to month.

“Teams talk about playing their best hockey when it matters the most,” said McKee. “For anybody that followed our team from September to March, I think it was pretty obvious that we were playing our best hockey in the playoffs. We felt like we were in a really good spot going into Round 2. We were a confident group playing extremely well, so it was really disheartening for our group, knowing that we were at our best. Not being able to continue that was difficult.”

The story continues with McKee talking about the recruits coming to the Snakes’ Den for the 2020-21 season.

To view the entire story, click here.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers score 8, advance to second round of playoffs


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLVernon Vipers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coldstream, Vernon golfers crack top-100 at B.C. Amateur

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers looking to build on strong finish

BC Hockey League office looks at the “Next Generation” of Vipers’ squads

West Kelowna man found dead in van on Vernon road

Foul play is not suspected in death of 39-year-old found Saturday, Aug. 1

Coldstream, Vernon golfers crack top-100 at B.C. Amateur

Braxton McDonald, Braeden Cooper, Ryan Vest among those competing at prestigious provincial event

Fires ignite on Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie; Kamloops Fire Centre blazes holding

Crews working throughout region over holiday weekend to contain wildfires

Vernon groups breathe sighs of relief following Community Futures cash

Organization offers relief funds to Elks Lodge and Canadian Mental Heath for operations

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Reported Big White wildfire dubbed ‘smoke chase’

Crews responded to the area but could not locate a fire

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

Wildfire in West Kelowna’s Rose Valley grows to 3 hectares

The fire was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Travel restrictions inspiring co-operation in border communities

Small border towns are asking for exemption to travel ban

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

Possible arson suspected in devastating Hedley house fire

Family, uninsured, loses everything

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

One person injured in Kamloops home invasion

The incident occurred at around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Most Read