Vernon Vipers shut out Smokies

Jeremy Smith of the Trail Smoke Eaters helps Kjell Kjemhus of the Vernon Vipers into goalie Tanner Marshall in BCHL action Wednesday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Vernon Morning Star)

Pop gun. Water Pistol. Call the goal-challenged Vernon Vipers’ attack whatever you want, but it finally came alive in a 4-0 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters Wednesday night at Kal Tire Place.

Captain Jagger Williamson, a fifth-year centre and the pulse of the Vipers, came off injured reserved and scored twice and set up another as the Vipers jumped from last place in the B.C. Hockey League Interior Division into four-way share of fourth place. Vernon (5-5-3) is two points back of the third-place Penticton Vees and four behind the second-place Smokies.

“It was fun to be out on the ice again with the guys,” beamed Williamson, named first star. “I don’t think about my goals much, but it was in the back of my mind of course, and it was nice to get that first one of the season. We just gotta keep it going and have fun.”

The Vipers started the game without five regulars due to illness, injuries and suspension and then lost first-line winger Sebastien Streu with an injury early in the first period. Head coach Mark Ferner rolled three lines and his six healthy d-men were spectacular, rarely causing a turnover.

“We had a short bench but we practise really hard and Mark (Ferner) really knows how to get us conditioned,” said second-year Viper winger Connor Marritt, who worked a gorgeous back-door Williamson’s second goal which made it 4-0 at 14:56 of the second period. “It was no longer than 45 seconds and get it out and get it in kind of thing.”

Marritt skated major miles all night and was named third star.

Minnesota product Ben Helgeson converted his first BCHL snipe at 12:39 of the opening 20 when he beat Smokie goalie Adam Marcoux with a mid-level wrister from 12 feet after Teddy Wooding’s shot was stopped. Elan Bar Lev-Wise drew the secondary assist. The goal came three minutes after Viper winger Jesse Lansdell struck the right post.

Just three minutes later, Williamson drilled a low shot past Marcoux with d-man Brenden Kim and Nick Cherkowski earning helpers.

Lansdell netted the goal of the night with 15 seconds left in the period when he one-timed a gorgeous cross-ice feed from Williamson. D-man Jack Judson started the play by reversing into his own zone, taking a few strides and hitting Williamson with a beauty pass. The power play goal came 65 seconds into Trail blueliner Jeremy Smith’s clipping penalty.

Smith went old school in the tight-checking second period when he tossed a Tim Horton hip check on Wooding, who was trying to dance around him inside the Trail zone.

Vernon d-man Carver Watson hit the crossbar with a wrister from the left point early in the same period.

Williamson, a Michigan Tech commit, shot high and wide going for his hat trick when Smith giftwrapped him a pass in front of reliever Tanner Marshall on a penalty kill early in the final frame.

Max Palaga, a former Kamloops Blazer, recorded 27 saves for his first BCHL win and shutout to take second star. His best stop came off Smokie sniper Mack Byers on his doorstep after a giveaway a minute after Williamson just missed.

Trail rearguard Kyle Chernenkoff tossed the heaviest hit of the night when he rocked Helgeson deep in the Vernon zone with 58 seconds to play.

“It was tough,” said Trail captain Braeden Tuck, who leads the Smokies with 7+7. “We would have liked to have had a better start. We knew it was a tough building to come into; we talked about it. We need to look in the mirror and see what we need to do better. We showed signs of life at some points, but we need to learn to do that for 60 minutes.”

Vernon’s Trey Taylor, who made a clutch shot block with the Smokies pressing to break the shutout, was the Fortis Energy Player of the Game.

The Merritt Centennials blanked the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-0 to pad their first-place lead at 10-6.

Vernon hosts the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Saturday night and visit the Silverbacks in a Sunday matinee. The Smokies entertain the defending Royal Bank Cup champion Chilliwack Chiefs Friday night.

