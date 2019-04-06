Vipers surprised with welcome home after crucial win. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon Vipers surprised with welcome home

Cheers, cowbells, horns, whistles and even a trumpet rang out when the team bus arrive home after securing their spot to play in the Fred Page Cup championship.

A surprise rally, organized by the Billet parents, was waiting for the Vernon Vipers when they returned after their big win Friday night.

Cheers, cowbells, horns, whistles and even a trumpet rang out when the team bus pulled into the parking lot at Kal Tire Place Saturday afternoon.

Friday night, the team clenched a 3-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild in Game 5 of the Interior Division Finals Friday to advance to the league championship series.

The team is now advancing to the Fred Page Cup championship against the Prince George Spruce Kings. To commemorate this exciting opportunity, dozens of Vernon hockey fans came out to show their support of their most recent accomplishment.

Related: Vernon Vipers secure spot in championship series

To make sure the word didn’t get out, organizers instructed all those involved to keep the celebration off of social media, rather spread the news via text and email so no players would find out.

“With the win last night, we were pretty excited for the boys and were thinking we’d do something to make their arrival a little more special considering they had just won the pennant for the interior, which is pretty big,” said Stacey Donison, Billet parent and co-organizer of the welcome home celebration.

The Vipers will now play the Prince George Spruce Kings in the Fred Page Cup Finals starting Friday night in PG, their first appearance since 2014.

“To get this far is pretty impressive, especially considering they were second to last for most of the season so to make it to the final is huge,” Donison said. “The boys will be happy and today, on the Humboldt anniversary, it’s extra special having them come home safe on the bus.”

Related: Vipers one win away from BCHL final

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

 

Vipers surprised with welcome home after crucial win. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vipers surprised with welcome home after crucial win. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vipers surprised with welcome home after crucial win. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vipers surprised with welcome home after crucial win. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vipers surprised with welcome home after crucial win. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Previous story
Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Just Posted

Vernon boxing club caters to Parkinson’s patients

CounterPunch Boxing Club takes place Monday and Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at IRON HEART GYM.

Vernon Alzheimer’s Walk honours Margaret Stecyk

The annual walk takes place at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Boating impact considered on Kal Lake

Among the recommendations are designating low or no wake zones where only non-motorized activities and developing response plans if there is a fuel spill.

Vernon downtown rallies around spring cleanup

“The DVA is looking forward to welcoming and working with the community members that have stepped up to work in the Folks on Spokes program this year.”

Vernon Vipers secure spot in championship series

The Vipers took a 3-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild in Game 5 of the Interior Division Finals Friday to advance to the league championship series.

Vernon Vipers surprised with welcome home

Cheers, cowbells, horns, whistles and even a trumpet rang out when the team bus arrive home after securing their spot to play in the Fred Page Cup championship.

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

Penticton’s Cannery Brewing heads to second round of the Best Label Competition

The competition is a part of the upcoming Great Okanagan Beer Festival

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Former Penticton actor lighting up the silver screen

Darren Mann recently starred in Canadian drama Giant Little Ones

B.C. residents seek testing of processed sewage mixture before farm use

Community wants to know what biosolids contain before they are spread

UPDATE: Person sent to hospital after vehicle stolen in Kelowna’s Glenmore area

Emergency crews are on scene of an accident, and there are also reports of a stolen pickup

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Most Read