The Seaton Sonics celebrate following their 81-48 victory over the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops Tuesday, Feb. 14, to clinch a spot at the B.C. AAA senior girls basketball championships March 1-4 in Langley. (Contributed)

The Seaton Sonics celebrate following their 81-48 victory over the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops Tuesday, Feb. 14, to clinch a spot at the B.C. AAA senior girls basketball championships March 1-4 in Langley. (Contributed)

Vernon’s Sonics, Panthers clinch B.C. basketball spots

VSS (18th straight year) and Seaton earn spots in B.C. AAA senior girls field

Love may not have been in the air for the W.L. Seaton Sonics senior girls basketball team on Valentine’s Day.

But two- and three-point shots were, as great defence, enthusiasm and energy, and so was clinching a trip to the provincial championships.

The Sonics defeated the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops 81-48 Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Okanagan fourth-versus fifth place game to not only get the final spot into the four-team Okanagan Senior Girls AAA championships this coming weekend in Kamloops, but the win guaranteed Seaton would be part of the 16-team field that will compete March 1-4 at the B.C. AAA finals in Langley.

The Okanagan gets four berths to the provincials, so the four teams play this weekend for the Valley title and Okanagan seeds 1-through-4.

“The team is focused and peaking at the right time,” said Sonics coach Chris Colclough after the match. “Everyone pitched in and contributed to this win. It was a complete team effort.”

Evelie Colclough led Seaton scoring with 25 points while Naomi King dropped in 22. The Sonics received excellent defensive play from Alanna Wellington, Aimee Glasser and Aleeya Ouch in holding the Vikings to under 50 points.

Great energy was provided from Mya Koleba and Laia Batet, key moments from Emery Britton, Elsha Erickson and Amelia Tapia, and support from Mia LaRose and Jayla Godsoe.

Seaton will play the first-place Sa-Hali Sabres Friday while the second-place South Kamloops Titans will take on the third-place Vernon Panthers.

The two winners meet for the Valley title and the Okanagan’s No. 1 seed at the provincials Saturday. The two losers will play for the Valley’s third- and fourth-ranked seeds.

The Panthers will be playing in their 18th consecutive provincial tournament.

Vernon and Seaton are given honourable mentions in the latest B.C. AAA rankings. Sa-Hali is ranked No. 4 and South Kam is right behind at No. 5.

The St. Michael’s University School Blue Jags of Victoria are rated No. 1.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: VSS boys dominate weekend slate of basketball games

READ MORE: Vernon youth bowlers roll their way to B.C. finals

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. High School BasketballLocal SportsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal audit finds Hockey Canada did not use public funds for legal settlements

Just Posted

A total of 66 CareCorp Seniors Services workers in Vernon and Armstrong have a new three-year contract, approved by 91 per cent of members. CareCorp provides daily healthcare, food services, housekeeping, and laundry service to seniors in hospitals, care homes, and retirement residences. (Black Press - file photo)
North Okanagan seniors services workers ratify new contract

Okanagan Lake in Penticton in February 2023. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Not quite time to put away those winter coats in the Okanagan, meteorologist says

The Seaton Sonics celebrate following their 81-48 victory over the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops Tuesday, Feb. 14, to clinch a spot at the B.C. AAA senior girls basketball championships March 1-4 in Langley. (Contributed)
Vernon’s Sonics, Panthers clinch B.C. basketball spots

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The earthquake that ravaged Turkey and Syria this week offers both lessons and warnings for people in British Columbia as images emerge of the human devastation and costly damage, Canadian seismology experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Khalil Hamra
UPDATE: Vernon hotel helping victims of devastating earthquake in Turkey, Syria