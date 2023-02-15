Vernon’s Sonics, Panthers clinch B.C. basketball spots

Love may not have been in the air for the W.L. Seaton Sonics senior girls basketball team on Valentine’s Day.
But two- and three-point shots were, as great defence, enthusiasm and energy, and so was clinching a trip to the provincial championships.
The Sonics defeated the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops 81-48 Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Okanagan fourth-versus fifth place game to not only get the final spot into the four-team Okanagan Senior Girls AAA championships this coming weekend in Kamloops, but the win guaranteed Seaton would be part of the 16-team field that will compete March 1-4 at the B.C. AAA finals in Langley.
The Okanagan gets four berths to the provincials, so the four teams play this weekend for the Valley title and Okanagan seeds 1-through-4.
“The team is focused and peaking at the right time,” said Sonics coach Chris Colclough after the match. “Everyone pitched in and contributed to this win. It was a complete team effort.”
Seaton will play the first-place Sa-Hali Sabres Friday while the second-place South Kamloops Titans will take on the third-place Vernon Panthers.
The two winners meet for the Valley title and the Okanagan’s No. 1 seed at the provincials Saturday. The two losers will play for the Valley’s third- and fourth-ranked seeds.
The Panthers will be playing in their 18th consecutive provincial tournament.
Vernon and Seaton are given honourable mentions in the latest B.C. AAA rankings. Sa-Hali is ranked No. 4 and South Kam is right behind at No. 5.
The St. Michael’s University School Blue Jags of Victoria are rated No. 1.
