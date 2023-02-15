Vernon’s Sonics, Panthers clinch B.C. basketball spots

The Seaton Sonics celebrate following their 81-48 victory over the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops Tuesday, Feb. 14, to clinch a spot at the B.C. AAA senior girls basketball championships March 1-4 in Langley. (Contributed)

Love may not have been in the air for the W.L. Seaton Sonics senior girls basketball team on Valentine’s Day.

But two- and three-point shots were, as great defence, enthusiasm and energy, and so was clinching a trip to the provincial championships.

The Sonics defeated the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops 81-48 Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Okanagan fourth-versus fifth place game to not only get the final spot into the four-team Okanagan Senior Girls AAA championships this coming weekend in Kamloops, but the win guaranteed Seaton would be part of the 16-team field that will compete March 1-4 at the B.C. AAA finals in Langley.

The Okanagan gets four berths to the provincials, so the four teams play this weekend for the Valley title and Okanagan seeds 1-through-4.

“The team is focused and peaking at the right time,” said Sonics coach Chris Colclough after the match. “Everyone pitched in and contributed to this win. It was a complete team effort.”

Evelie Colclough led Seaton scoring with 25 points while Naomi King dropped in 22. The Sonics received excellent defensive play from Alanna Wellington, Aimee Glasser and Aleeya Ouch in holding the Vikings to under 50 points.

Great energy was provided from Mya Koleba and Laia Batet, key moments from Emery Britton, Elsha Erickson and Amelia Tapia, and support from Mia LaRose and Jayla Godsoe.

Seaton will play the first-place Sa-Hali Sabres Friday while the second-place South Kamloops Titans will take on the third-place Vernon Panthers.

The two winners meet for the Valley title and the Okanagan’s No. 1 seed at the provincials Saturday. The two losers will play for the Valley’s third- and fourth-ranked seeds.

The Panthers will be playing in their 18th consecutive provincial tournament.

Vernon and Seaton are given honourable mentions in the latest B.C. AAA rankings. Sa-Hali is ranked No. 4 and South Kam is right behind at No. 5.

The St. Michael’s University School Blue Jags of Victoria are rated No. 1.

