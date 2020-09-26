West Kelowna Warriors top Vernon Vipers in return to action

Defenceman Skyler Cameron (above) and the West Kelowna Warriors defeated the Vernon Vipers as both teams returned to action Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Tami Quan Photography)

The West Kelowna Warriors prevailed 4-1 over the Vernon Vipers in their return to B.C. Hockey League action Friday night.

The Warriors struck early after an errant Vipers pass deflected off forward Elan Bar-lev Wise and past goaltender Kobe Grant just 10 seconds into the game. The Snakes responded 14 minutes later with a 5-on-3 powerplay goal from Ryan Shostak.

The forward’s goal would be the only one to beat Warriors goaltender Johnny Derrick, who stopped 29 of 30 pucks sent his way. Second-period goals from Felix Trudeau and Deegan Mofford put the Warriors 3-1. The first came from a lovely set-up by Charles Alexis Legault, while Mofford jammed home a rebound to extend the lead.

Trudeau capped off his night with an empty-netter in the game’s final seconds.

The teams are part of the two-month Okanagan Cup along with the Penticton Vees and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. The tournament will see the four teams play six sets of back-to-back games until the weekend of Nov. 7, followed by a weekend of semi-final action and a championship game on Nov. 14.

The Vipers don’t have to wait long for a shot at redemption as the teams take to the ice Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees return to action with 7-0 win over Salmon Arm

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers announce exhibition schedule

Brendan Shykora

BCHLhockey