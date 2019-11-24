One night after blanking the Grand Forks Border Bruins on home ice, Tyler Cheetham and the North Okanagan Knights travelled to 100 Mile House Saturday, Nov. 23, and fell 7-3 to the Wranglers. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Wranglers rope win over North Okanagan Knights

100 Mile House scores six times in 40 minutes, cruise to 7-3 KIJHL win over Knights

The hometown 100 Mile House Wranglers scored twice in the game’s first six minutes and rolled to a 7-3 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League win over the North Okanagan Knights Saturday in the South Cariboo.

Trailing 2-0 heading into the second period, Cade Enns got the Knights on the board at 2:04 to pull to within one, but the Wranglers then rattled off four unanswered markers to take a 6-1 lead into the final period.

Goals by Kevin-Thomas Walters at 5:18, and Cameron McKenzie at 8:14, gave the Knights a bit of life as they cut the margin to 6-3 before Darian Long scored his hattrick goal with just 25 seconds left to end the scoring.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights blank Bruins

Caedon Bellmann made 28 saves in taking the loss in goal while Caelan Armstrong stopped 23 Knights shots for 100 Mile House as the Wranglers improved to 13-9-1-0, good for third place in the Okanagan-Shuswap Conference’s Doug Birks Division.

The Knights (8-12-0-3) remain in fourth place in the Conference’s Bill Ohlhausen Division, two points behind Princeton and with a date with the Posse set for Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Wranglers rope win over North Okanagan Knights

