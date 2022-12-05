VIDEO: Vernon church transforms into small Palestinian town

Vernon’s Emmanuel Baptist Church once again becomes a tiny town in Palestine with the return, walk-through presentation of Bethlehem Star, a free family-friendly event that runs Dec.9-1 at the church located on 34th Street and 15th Avenue. Watch for the ‘Star’ in the sky to guide the way. (Emmanuel Baptish Church - photo)

This year, you will be able to get out of your car again.

Vernon’s Emmanuel Baptist Church presents its always popular Bethlehem Star Friday, Dec.9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Admission is free and you don’t need to book ahead.

If you’ve never attended, well, the church turns its facility and parking lot into what it calls ‘Bethlehem Star.’ Have a watch of the video:

“So, for those who’ve never been to Bethlehem Star, you’re in for a treat,” said the church on its social media page. “For those who have been before, you’ll definitely want to come back as we have lots of new things going on.”

The church is excited to say that Bethlehem Star will be a walk-through event again, after having been a drive-through event the last couple of years due to COVID.

“Allow yourself 40 minutes or so to walk through (so on Friday night you’ll want to come by 6:50 p.m. at the latest, and Saturday and Sunday by 6:20 p.m.),” said the church. “Don’t forget there’s hot chocolate and a homemade cookie for each guest. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Emmanuel Baptist Church is located at 3412-15th Avenue in Vernon. Feel free to contact the church office at: emmanuelvernon@gmail.com or 250-545-5941 (Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) for more information.

