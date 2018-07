Vernon City Council put forward a plan to ban on commercial shopping carts on public property. The task force recommended such a move only in the business improvement areas. Coun. Scott Anderson who, along with Coun. Brian Quiring, was council’s representatives on the task force, successfully lobbied to have the rule go city-wide.

