Greater Vernon Chamber workshop benefits non-profits

Deb McClelland will facilitate a workshop hosted by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce to help non-profit organizations create awareness among their leadership about governance best practises. The workshop is slated for Friday, June 9, at the Best Western Premier Hotel. (Contributed)

Non-profit organizations in the North Okanagan have an opportunity to create awareness among their leadership about governance best practises.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is hosting a governance training workshop at the Best Western Premier Hotel, facilitated by Deb McClelland with OnBoard Training, on Friday, June 9.

“There is a proud history of non-profits locally and we are grateful for those residents who volunteer their time as directors on boards that provide important social services as well as cultural, sport and economic programs,” said Dan Proulx, chamber general manager.

“It’s important that boards of directors have an understanding of governance and how they can help their organization succeed. We believe that this workshop with Deb McClelland provides a significant educational opportunity for non-profits.

“We want to support their development as organizations so they can continue to serve the North Okanagan for years to come.”

McClelland will provide an overview on board governance, including the role of a board, bylaws, terms of reference, strategic plans, meeting agendas, director recruitment, effective committee and the annual performance review of the organization’s senior employee.

McClelland has studied board governance for more than 20 years, primarily through the Governance Group in Vancouver. She has served on many national and provincial boards for more than 35 years, as well as 19 years as executive director of the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, where she supported the board through a transition to a solid governance model.

