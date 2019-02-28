March madness at SilverStar

The first annual Seismic Mountain Festival also kicks off March 22.

SilverStar officially hit a 2-metre base last week.

Video of Alder Point last Sunday:

Though February was busy at SilverStar, March is expected to be just as busy.

Adventure Camps for Kids for some weekday fun during Spring Break the last two weeks of March.

This will include 10 days of sports, music, art, culture, and culinary events. It will feature a tasting event Winterland, with craft wine, beer, cider and spirit tastings in giant LED lit igloos.

A new promotion, March Madness, also begins Friday. Under this promotion, people can book a Ski & Stay package at SilverStar between March 10 – March 31 and receive discounts.

