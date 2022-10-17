Robin Cardew

Robin Cardew

Newly elected can expect push for action from Vernon Chamber

Business advocates applaud candidates and look forward to working with them

The North Okanagan’s newly elected officials will continue to be pressed for action against crime and the need for diverse housing.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce looks forward to working with newly elected civic leaders to ensure that the voice of businesses and non-profits is heard in the North Okanagan.

“We will continue to push for action on security and safety throughout Vernon, streamlined approval processes for development and a range of housing options in all jurisdictions that support individuals, families, and employers,” chamber president Robin Cardew said. “We will also be advocating for land use planning that fosters a healthy and diversified economy as well as policies that allow members and residents to flourish.”

Voters elected municipal councils in Vernon and Coldstream as well as school district trustees Oct. 15. The directors for Areas B and C of the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) were acclaimed to their positions.

“Congratulations to everyone who was elected to serve the Greater Vernon community for four-year terms, and we want to thank all of the candidates for participating in the democratic process and being involved in their community,” said Cardew.

Leading up to the election, the chamber hosted a forum for the Vernon mayoralty candidates and asked the Vernon council candidates to provide written responses to two questions. The forum video and the written responses are posted under the advocacy tab at vernonchamber.ca.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1897, and it currently has 600-plus business and non-profit members in Vernon, Coldstream and RDNO.

