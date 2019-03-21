Pet Planet picks up Lumby’s cannabis for pets

True Leaf Medicine International expands retail distribution to 3,500 stores worldwide

A Lumby business has harvested a major deal which will see its product sold across North America.

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., a cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets, has expanded its total retail distribution to 3,500 stores worldwide with the addition of Pet Planet as a North American retail partner.

True Leaf made the announcement Thursday, March 21 at the Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida, the pet industry’s largest annual trade show, where it is unveiling its new brand identity, redesigned logo and product innovations.

See: True Leaf continues to grow

True Leaf’s hemp-based pet supplements will be available in Pet Planet stores in Canada and the United States starting April 1, 2019. Pet Planet is well known for carrying high-quality, all-natural pet brands consumers can trust. As part of the selection process, True Leaf demonstrated it met the retailer’s strict manufacturing and nutritional criteria through a thorough screening process verifying the source and quality of each ingredient used in the Company’s product line.

“As cannabis and hemp products continue to gain mainstream market momentum, our fully legal hemp-based formulas have caught the attention of pet retailers in North America and Europe,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. “Today’s announcement is a testament to the quality and care we put into our products for pets. When you shop at Pet Planet, you know the products you are buying are nutritious and meet premium quality standards.”

True Leaf products use an innovative formula of active ingredients – anchored by hemp – to target specific pet health challenges such as calming support, hip and joint function, and the supplementation of omega-3s. Pet Planet will carry the Company’s line of functional chews and supplement oils for dogs in all 75 of its stores across North America.

See: True Leaf expands retail distribution in Europe

“Pet guardians curious about the therapeutic benefits of hemp should start with True Leaf,” said Laura Leah English, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pet Planet. “We were drawn to their products because they are fully legal, safe and effective. Pet Planet’s philosophy is founded on the principle of trust and we know we can trust True Leaf.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Air Canada, WestJet purchased safety option reportedly missing on crashed planes
Next story
ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Just Posted

Pet Planet picks up Lumby’s cannabis for pets

True Leaf Medicine International expands retail distribution to 3,500 stores worldwide

Record rotary auction makes Okanagan dreams come true

Kalamalka Rotary Club donates more than $194,000

Vernon RCMP seek people on outstanding warrants

Trio sought by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for various infractions

VJH Foundation announces 2019 Hospital Gala

The event is set to take place Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre on May 11.

UPDATE: Avalanche consultants deployed to SilverStar

Two small slides occurred at SilverStar Mountain Resort Wednesday, one of which sent one to hospital

VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Robo Sushi in Toronto has waist-high robots that guide patrons to empty seats

Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

Real-life tsunami threat in Port Alberni prompts evacuation updates

UBC study says some people didn’t recognize the emergency signal

Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The association also asks the province to conduct an audit and review of the mandate of her office

Update: Highway 3 near Keremeos open to alternating traffic

Details scarce about collision that has closed Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Okanagan librarian delves into trio of titles

Book Talk: Dark Matter, Lincoln’s Dreams and The Jealous Kind

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

B.C. man gets award for thwarting theft, sexual assault – all in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

Indigenous students recognized at ceremony at Okanagan College

The ceremony recognizes that students are getting an education while holding onto Indigenous background and teachings

Most Read