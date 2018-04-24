True Leaf continues to grow

True Leaf officials and community leaders kick off a ground-breaking ceremony for the 25,000 square foot medicinal cannabis grow facility at the Lumby True Leaf campus in March. From left are, Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, True Leaf, Mike Harcourt, Chair, True Leaf and Kevin Acton, Mayor of Lumby. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

The True Leaf Medicine team is continuing to expand.

In a release last week, CEO Darcy Bomford announced key leadership appointments intended to “deepen” team expertise in marketing, branding, and government relations.

Don Chisholm has been appointed True Leaf’s chief marketing officer. His creative agency, Dossier, has been named the company’s branding partner. Hill+Knowlton Strategies (Hill+Knowlton) will be True Leaf’s government relations advisors.

The announcement builds on True Leaf’s effort to assemble a “world-class” team as it constructs the True Leaf Campus, a 25,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility in Lumby scheduled for completion this fall.

Chisholm, a brand and innovation expert with more than 30 years of experience working with brands such as Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Vega, and Constellation Brands, will provide leadership within the True Leaf team, championing the development of multiple branded platforms and guiding the company’s overall innovation pipeline.

He is the co-founder and innovation director of True Leaf’s branding partner, Dossier.

“We are positioning True Leaf to be a leading purpose-driven, plant-based healthcare brand,” said Bomford said.

“We are thrilled to welcome creative expert Don Chisholm to our team to help us strengthen the True Leaf Pet brand globally and effectively market our medicinal cannabis product line to patients.”

Calling True Leaf an “industry-leading breakthrough brand,” Chisholm responded to Bomford in kind, adding that he is excited to bridge the functional benefits of plant-based products with a “highly emotional branding platform.”

True Leaf has also retained Hill+Knowlton, a top-rated government relations firm, to secure government approvals within an increasingly complex regulatory, social, and political environment for the cannabis industry.

“True Leaf has received approval from Health Canada to build our cannabis cultivation facility,” Bomford said.

“We now have the accomplished team at Hill+Knowlton guiding us through the final stages of Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) licensing process. They will provide invaluable insight into the cannabis regulatory environment as we develop our medicinal cannabis product line and bring it to market.”

Last month, True Leaf announced the appointment of its Medical Advisory Board and the hiring of two cannabis genetics and cultivation experts. The team is set to collaborate on selecting effective strains and begin pilot trials on whole plant medicines and extractions.

