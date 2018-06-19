Snow delays SilverStar gondola opening

Snow is usually a welcome sight at SilverStar Mountain Resort, however with the unseasonal amount of snow that fell earlier this month, construction of the brand new gondola has been impacted.

Originally scheduled to open on Saturday, July 7, SilverStar’s new gondola will now begin operations one week later, on Saturday, July 14.

“Our recent 30 cm snowfall followed by rain pushed our construction back about a week behind schedule,” said Brad Baker, operations director. “To ensure a safe and timely completion, we have decided to delay the grand opening festivities.”

SilverStar Mountain Resort invites the community to celebrate the new gondola on its revised grand opening date. The Grand Opening Beach Party on July 14 will offer free gondola rides, a free barbecue, kids activities and more. Detailed information is available at skisilverstar.com.

The resort’s bike park opening date was not affected by the weather and will open as scheduled this Saturday, June 23.

