Vernon businesswomen gain momentum

Funding granted to host new business accelerator program for women entrepreneurs until 2022

Local women entrepreneurs can now access a host of support services to help them take their business to the next level.

Community Futures North Okanagan is excited to announce the launch of Momentum, a new business accelerator program for women entrepreneurs.

The program supports women with business growth and development by providing resources to improve operations, expand markets, gain access to business specialists and build a strong network of growth-minded peers.

“There are so many successful women entrepreneurs in the North Okanagan and such an appetite for resources to support business growth, so we’re very excited to be offering Momentum here in our region,” said Connie Viszlai, business services advisor, CFNO.

“Our goal is to empower women to develop sustainable businesses that are well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities. Another cornerstone of the program will be co-learning and leveraging the power of peer mentorship.”

CFNO has received four years of funding for Momentum from the Women’s Entrepreneurship Strategy Ecosystem Fund, which is supported by Western Economic Diversification Canada. The program will also focus on creating opportunities for women in rural areas as well as indigenous women.

Application information for the fall Momentum intake will be available in August.To be added to the contact list for program updates or for more information, local women entrepreneurs can contact Connie Viszlai at conniev@futuresbc.com. To learn more, visit www.womensmomentum.com.

Related: Community Futures names new Export Advisor

Related: Vernon’s top young business professionals named

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.