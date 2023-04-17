Vernon Chamber Expo set to draw crowds

Community Expo will feature businesses,organizations and fun for everyone Saturday, April 22

North Okanagan residents can learn more about their community while having lots of fun at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s third Community Expo.

More than 90 businesses, non-profit and government booths will be featured Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North. Expo is presented by Lake City Casino and World Health & Fitness.

“The last two Expos were an overwhelming success and we believe this year’s event will be the best yet as we celebrate why the North Okanagan is a terrific place to call home,” said Dan Proulx, chamber general manager.

“Residents demonstrate daily their support for local, whether it’s a product, service, or a charity, and that is also the focus of Community Expo. We look forward to seeing you there. ”

Businesses will highlight their goods and services while non-profit organizations will feature their community programs. There is also an opportunity to connect with the City of Vernon, Regional District of North Okanagan, and Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu as well as Okanagan College.

Several employers will provide information on career opportunities so bring your resumé. They include Tolko Industries, KingFisher Boats, North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society, Maven Lane, Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, VegPro and B.C. Fruit Works.

Expo will also have lots to keep the kids entertained:

• Free face painting with Kiki the Eco Elf;

• Okanagan Science Centre planetarium shows;

• RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue vehicles as well as City of Vernon equipment;

• Allan Brooks Nature Centre water table and giveaways;

• Vernon Public Art Gallery mini manual printing press.

The Vernon Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m., with funds raised going towards Lions initiatives.

Those attending Community Expo can enter to win prizes at the chamber booth while many vendors will also have draws.

Kal Tire Place North is located at 3445 43rd Ave.

More details on Community Expo is at https://www.vernonchamber.ca/events/community-expo-2023/.

