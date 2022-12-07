Vernon Chamber raises Rally cry

Rally the Valley shop local holiday campaign offers chance to win $1,000 prize package

It’s rally time again in Greater Vernon.

Rally the Valley is making a return for a second year and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce wants the public to shop local, eat local, experience local and give local over the holiday season.

“Being local is important year-round but particularly leading up to Christmas when we are focused on shopping, celebrating and donating,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“When you make a purchase, go out for dinner, visit a local attraction or donate to a charity, you are sending a strong message that you believe in creating employment, a diverse economy and important community services. Supporting local is the gift that keeps on giving.”

To participate in Rally the Valley, residents can tell the chamber how they have supported local, which enters them to win a grand prize valued at $1,000 provided by the Village Green Shopping Centre and Downtown Vernon Association.

The contest runs from now until Dec. 23 at vernonchamber.ca/events/rally-the-valley/.

“A little rally goes a long way to support the Valley and that’s a holiday tradition worth celebrating,” said Proulx.

