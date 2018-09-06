Vernon UPS announces new Business Solutions Expert

Laurell Cornell will begin at The UPS Store in Vernon Monday, Sept. 10.

Laurell Cornell was formerly the restaurant manager at The Italian Kitchen. She will be starting with Vernon’s downtown UPS next week. (stock photo)

UPS is stepping up its game in Vernon with the appointment of a new expert.

Laurell Cornell has been officially announced as business solutions expert for The UPS Store in Vernon effective Monday, Sept. 10.

Cornell has been identified as a key part of the Premium Group as Manager of The Italian Kitchen Company and will now join Stewart Kerr at The Ups Store downtown — located at 3104 30th Avenue. She will be bringing her expertise to help build the business services and print side of the company.

The UPS Store is a hub for small business in Vernon — with three divisions which include shipping, mailboxes, and business services and print.

There is a wide range of things the UPS store in Vernon can now do UPS STORE can do for customers. This includes small business solutions, printing services, and a wide range of printing products, including brochures, business cards, banners, presentations, invitations and menus as well as document finishing services, plus paper and office supplies.

