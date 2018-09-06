Laurell Cornell was formerly the restaurant manager at The Italian Kitchen. She will be starting with Vernon’s downtown UPS next week. (stock photo)

Vernon UPS announces new Business Solutions Expert

Laurell Cornell will begin at The UPS Store in Vernon Monday, Sept. 10.

UPS is stepping up its game in Vernon with the appointment of a new expert.

Laurell Cornell has been officially announced as business solutions expert for The UPS Store in Vernon effective Monday, Sept. 10.

Related: Vernon business unlocks potential

Related: Top Vernon business leaders revealed

Cornell has been identified as a key part of the Premium Group as Manager of The Italian Kitchen Company and will now join Stewart Kerr at The Ups Store downtown — located at 3104 30th Avenue. She will be bringing her expertise to help build the business services and print side of the company.

The UPS Store is a hub for small business in Vernon — with three divisions which include shipping, mailboxes, and business services and print.

There is a wide range of things the UPS store in Vernon can now do UPS STORE can do for customers. This includes small business solutions, printing services, and a wide range of printing products, including brochures, business cards, banners, presentations, invitations and menus as well as document finishing services, plus paper and office supplies.

Related: Food delivery app arrives in Vernon

Related: Enterprize challenge open for entries

Related: Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in B.C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New experience centre to showcase South Okanagan wines
Next story
Vernon property now known as Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre

Just Posted

North Okanagan victim services program cuts volunteers

Vernon-based program funded by regional district to run with paid staff only

Capacity crowd crams Spallumcheen chambers for marijuana facility presentation

Kelowna-based Valens Agritech to build large cultivation facility on Pleasant Valley Road

Armstrong IPE breaks compost record

Nearly 15,000 pounds of organic waste composted

Swan Lake Nature Reserve closed for trail improvements

Users asked to follow site closure signs while work is completed to ensure public safety

Vernon mayoral candidate hosting town hall meetings

Darrin Taylor to answer questions, seek public input

Ladies gather for a royal affair in Vernon

The Crown Jewels of Canada Society held a lawn bowling extravaganza in Vernon on Thursday

B.C. pharmacists hope to be part of local fight to curb opioid crisis

Pharmacists want to stem the number of overdose deaths

Beloved therapy cat reunited with 22-year-old B.C. man

CatSpan member captures skittish kitty that went missing in July on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing still too psychotic, doctors say

No decision yet after review board holds new hearing to see if Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial

Prime minister promised new timeline on TMX pipeline in weeks: Alberta premier

Rachel Notley says she is satisfied with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s committment to project

Canada backs British claims Russian officials approved spy’s poisoning

British authorities accused two Russian nationals of attempting to kill Sergei Skripal and daughter

Hall of famer Steve Nash changed game of basketball: high school coach

Ian Hyde-Lay said that he feels lucky to have played a part in the point guard’s journey

B.C. Wildfire Service says smoke still concern despite fewer blazes

About 481 fires were still active in the province on Thursday, down from 550 blazes mid-season

Big quake hits northern Japan, leaving 9 dead, 30 missing

Nearly 3 million households were left without power by the quake

Most Read