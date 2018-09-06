Vernon UPS announces new Business Solutions Expert

UPS is stepping up its game in Vernon with the appointment of a new expert.
Laurell Cornell has been officially announced as business solutions expert for The UPS Store in Vernon effective Monday, Sept. 10.
Cornell has been identified as a key part of the Premium Group as Manager of The Italian Kitchen Company and will now join Stewart Kerr at The Ups Store downtown — located at 3104 30th Avenue. She will be bringing her expertise to help build the business services and print side of the company.
The UPS Store is a hub for small business in Vernon — with three divisions which include shipping, mailboxes, and business services and print.
There is a wide range of things the UPS store in Vernon can now do UPS STORE can do for customers. This includes small business solutions, printing services, and a wide range of printing products, including brochures, business cards, banners, presentations, invitations and menus as well as document finishing services, plus paper and office supplies.
