Wholesale plumbing/HVAC leader opening shop in Vernon

Wolseley Canada is opening up a branch in Vernon on June 28. (Wolseley Facebook photo)

A market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves, fittings and industrial products is setting up shop in the North Okanagan.

Wolseley Canada will host the grand opening of its newest branch in Vernon on Tuesday, June 28.

The Vernon branch is a 12,000-square-foot facility located at 4227-25A Avenue and offers the full assortment of Wolseley Canada’s plumbing and HVAC products.

“We are so excited to have our doors open ready to serve customers in Vernon and surrounding areas,” says store manager Neal Tomlinson. “Wolseley is expanding to meet the growing needs of our plumbing and HVAC commercial contractor customers in this area.”

At the grand opening, the first 100 customers will receive free gifts, and the first 50 customers to spend $750 or more will receive a free Carhartt jacket. There will also be raffles for a chance to win an Apple Watch or Apple iPad.

Tomlinson and his team are ready to bring customers the service, expertise, and products they’ve come to expect from Wolseley.

The branch is open from Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. and can be reached at 250-275-8422.

Wolseley’s head office is in Burlington, Ont. The company employs approximately 2,500 people and has more than 220 locations across Canada.

