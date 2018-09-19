Canada Post group donates to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Heritage group from Vernon presents $1,000 for VJHF fundraising campaign

Gary Fisher, Chapter 29 president of the Canada Post Heritage Club (left) presents $1,000 to Ute Cummings of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation for the foundation’s fundraising campaign. (VJHF photo)

The Canada Post Heritage Club, Chapter 29, has given its stamp of approval to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The chapter donated $1,000 to VJH Foundation for the area of greatest need at its club banquet at the Prestige Hotel Sept. 12.

“The hospital is a place we’ve all got experience with,” said Chapter 29 president Gary Fisher. “We’re all seniors, if not yet, we will eventually be at the hospital for something.”

The funds will go towards OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life to enhance surgical services at VJH.

The Canada Post Heritage Club is a community group of long service and retired Canada Post employees that perpetuate the tradition of community service instilled within the Canada Post mission and core values.

Chapter 29 spans British Columbia and the Yukon.

