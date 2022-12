Rate Payers donates to Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake

A group of community-conscious Coldstream residents are investing in the jewel known as Kalamalka Lake.

The Coldstream Rate Payers Association has donated $614.12 to the Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake (SPrKL).

SPrKL is very thankful to the Coldstream Rate Payers Association and will use the funds wisely for the betterment of the community.

The society’s mission is to preserve and protect the quality and health of Kalamalka Lake watershed for all future generations so that the lake may be enjoyed by all user groups in an environmentally sustainable manner.

SPrKL is trying to revitalize a bit (after the long COVID hiatus), feeling very happy that new faces are interested in keeping Kal Lake blue for the future generations.

