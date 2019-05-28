Competition encourages Vernon residents not to drive alone to work

The City of Vernon is challenging all Vernon residents and workplaces to walk, bike, bus, carpool, scooter, skate, kayak, para-glide, roller-blade or anything that isn’t driving alone to work.

The Commuter Challenge is a friendly competition between Canadian cities and workplaces that encourages participants to explore sustainable transportation options.

Last year, Vernon won first place in Canada for a city of our size.

Participants who log at least one trip online at commuterchallengebc.ca from June 2 – 8 will have a chance to win prizes, including a $500 travel certificate from Via Rail Canada.

The Commuter Challenge takes places during Canada’s Environment Week and is meant to raise awareness about sustainable modes of transportation.

Last year, Canadians saved over 250,000 kilograms of CO2, the equivalent of not burning about $150,000 worth of gasoline.

“Walking, biking, and transit are vital components of a healthy and sustainable community. The Commuter Challenge gives us that extra push to make small changes that have a positive impact on our environment and our community,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “I encourage everyone in Vernon to take up the challenge.”

