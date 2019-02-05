Downtown Vernon event serves smiles

The Downtown Vernon Association’s 10th Annual Chili Cook-Off event slated for Saturday, Feb. 9 was able to raise $1,125 for people who can’t afford dental work in the North Okanagan.

The Community Dental Access Centre is the recipient of this year’s fundraiser.

“The donations we receive determine the number of benefits our patients receive for their dental work,” says Victor Lepp, CDAC President. “Last year most of our patients received a dental fee discount of about 50 per cent.”

The popular chili competition, which sold 475 tickets in record time, allows attendees to sample chili at nine different restaurants before voting for their favourite while supporting a local non-profit at the same time.

“We donated 50 per cent of the proceeds from ticket sales to CDAC,” says Dudley Coulter, DVA events and promotions coordinator. “The event appeared to have increased in popularity this year with tickets selling out in less than four days compared to over two weeks in previous years.”

Coulter noted the increase in popularity may be in part because of more restaurants participating.

Participating restaurants include Eatology, Little Tex, Marten Brewpub, Naked Pig, Ratio, Station BBQ, The Arcadian Kitchen, The Fig and The Kal.

In 2018, the overall winner of People’s Choice Award, Chili Spirit Award and the Judge’s Choice Award was Station BBQ.

Winners of the 2019 cook-off will be announced on social media following the event on Feb. 9.

