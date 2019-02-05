Downtown Vernon event serves smiles

Chili Cook Off raises $1,125 for Community Dental Access Centre

The Downtown Vernon Association’s 10th Annual Chili Cook-Off event slated for Saturday, Feb. 9 was able to raise $1,125 for people who can’t afford dental work in the North Okanagan.

The Community Dental Access Centre is the recipient of this year’s fundraiser.

“The donations we receive determine the number of benefits our patients receive for their dental work,” says Victor Lepp, CDAC President. “Last year most of our patients received a dental fee discount of about 50 per cent.”

The popular chili competition, which sold 475 tickets in record time, allows attendees to sample chili at nine different restaurants before voting for their favourite while supporting a local non-profit at the same time.

Check out more Vernon Winter Carnival events here

“We donated 50 per cent of the proceeds from ticket sales to CDAC,” says Dudley Coulter, DVA events and promotions coordinator. “The event appeared to have increased in popularity this year with tickets selling out in less than four days compared to over two weeks in previous years.”

Coulter noted the increase in popularity may be in part because of more restaurants participating.

Participating restaurants include Eatology, Little Tex, Marten Brewpub, Naked Pig, Ratio, Station BBQ, The Arcadian Kitchen, The Fig and The Kal.

In 2018, the overall winner of People’s Choice Award, Chili Spirit Award and the Judge’s Choice Award was Station BBQ.

See: BBQ joint cleans house in chili cook off

Winners of the 2019 cook-off will be announced on social media following the event on Feb. 9.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

Just Posted

Downtown Vernon event serves smiles

Chili Cook Off raises $1,125 for Community Dental Access Centre

Vernon Mustangs primed for Coke Classic

48th annual Vernon Winter Carnival pee wee hockey tournament begins Thursday morning

Australian dog and owner duo travels North America

“I just wanted to show people that having a pet isn’t a barrier to going off and living life.”

Fire destroys Enderby mill workshop

Fire breaks out after 5 p.m. Monday, engulfing workshop

Inspire Kindness Productions seek nominations for Secret Wish campaign

Nominations need to be in by April 30 to qualify.

Broomball tournament kicks off in Vernon

The Winter Carnival event is held at the Green Hotel complex parking lot.

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Coroners trying to identify, by his tattoos, man found dead in Gulf Islands last year

Dead man had a Kottonmouth Kings hip hop group tattoo on his back

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Changes will be implemented as soon as possible, Mike Farnworth says

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

Thieves swipe giant burger from restaurant

Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary in Salmon Arm seeks stolen sandwich

Arson charge laid in Keremeos house fire

An arson charge was laid against an Abbotsford man in relation to a house fire in Keremeos in June

Most Read