Miss Kalamalka Rotary Hayley Rakos was crowned Queen Silver Star the 59th Thursday night at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

The 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival is in full swing as 10 days of festival fun roll through the North Okanagan.

Video

Vernon celebrations 28th annual Air Balloon Fiesta

Queen Silver Star crowned

Parade rolls through town

Photos

SilverStar a sculptor’s paradise

Bonhomme de neige comes to Vernon Winter Carnival

Talent in focus at Carnival

Young scallywags in carnival spirit

Articles

Winter Carnival prepped for kick off

Editorial – Carnival pivotal in local history


PHOTOS: Talent in focus at Vernon Winter Carnival

