Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

The 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival is in full swing as 10 days of festival fun roll through the North Okanagan.

Stay tuned to www.vernonmorningstar.com and follow us on Facebook for up-to-date Carnival coverage. In case you missed any events, see the stories below.

Video

Vernon celebrations 28th annual Air Balloon Fiesta

Queen Silver Star crowned

Parade rolls through town

Photos

SilverStar a sculptor’s paradise

Bonhomme de neige comes to Vernon Winter Carnival

Talent in focus at Carnival

Young scallywags in carnival spirit

Articles

Winter Carnival prepped for kick off

Editorial – Carnival pivotal in local history



parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.