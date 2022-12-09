Festival of Trees glows with support for struggling North Okanagan families

Along with raising $5,000 for NOYFSS, hotel gives 5 families a staycation

Paricipants in the Festival of Trees gathered for a fun evening of decorating in support of NOYFSS at the Best Western Premier. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A shining example of giving has popped up with an old tradition at one of Vernon’s newest businesses.

The Festival of Trees returned to the Best Western, over at the new Premier hotel on Anderson Way.

The event, in support of the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) raised approximately $5,000 as local groups, businesses and residents sponsored a tree.

Each of the trees was decorated by the sponsor group and will be on display for the month of December in the hotel lobby.

Those attending Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s Dec. 8 A Night to Remember also got to vote on their favourite tree.

While SilverStar Mountain Resort won over the people with it’s miniature gondola, stars, skating rink and sparkles, the real winner is the families whose Christmas will be a little brighter thanks to the Festival of Trees.

NOYFSS uses the funds for its Adopt-A-Family program, helping those who are going through financial hardship.

“We helped 96 families last year, this year we are on track to do the same,” said Vicki Proulx, NOYFSS fund development and communications coordinator.

The need has increased over the years, said Proulx, noting inflation has hit a lot of families hard this year.

“Honestly a lot of families are just looking for grocery cards and gift cards, it’s basic necessities and it’s just helping families with what they really need this time of year,” said Proulx. “We try not to refuse anyone who asks for help.”

Along with hosting the event and sponsoring a tree, the Best Western Premier (BWP) is going above and beyond to give five selected families a special treat in January.

Those selected will be invited to come have a staycation at the hotel, complete with dinner, breakfast and just letting the kids have fun swimming in the pool.

“Most of these families have never even stayed in a hotel before,” said Dee Cristante, BWP director of sales and events.

Cristante and her neighbours at the Commonage even sponsored their own tree.

The BC Cattleman’s Association, Home Depot and Vernon Tourism also sponsored trees.

The best-decorated, SilverStar, encourages more businesses and people to support local charities this holiday season.

“NOYFSS is a wonderful not for profit in our community and they do so much for local families and as part of our Play Forever commitment we like to continue to support amazing groups in the North Okanagan,” said Ginny Scott, Star sales and Play Forever manager.

Angie Trenker and Dean Derkach decorate the Commonage tree at the Best Western Premier in support of struggling families. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)