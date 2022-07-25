Funding boost helps Vernon adults build skills

People in Vernon will have more opportunities to improve their literacy, math and digital skills thanks to increased funding.

The Literacy Society of the North Okanagan is receiving funding for their Community Adult Literacy Program. This community-based program is offered by trained volunteers and is focused on basic literacy, numeracy, life skills and employment preparation, and can be a starting point towards high school completion and/or further education or training.

“It is too often that literacy skills become a barrier for people looking to enter the workforce,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “That’s why this funding is so important. Not only do these programs help remove barriers for people looking to build their skills, it means that people can participate more in their communities and support their families.”

The province is investing $3.4 million annually for Community Adult Literacy Programs designed to help residents, newcomers, work permit holders and refugee claimants improve their reading, writing, math and digital skills.

