Michelle Erickson (facilitator) with colleague Linda Torvik get ready for the free ipad/iphone workshop on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Vernon Library. (Literacy Society of the North Okanagan photo)

Funding boost helps Vernon adults build skills

North Okanagan Literacy Society program assists with math, reading, English, digital literacy

People in Vernon will have more opportunities to improve their literacy, math and digital skills thanks to increased funding.

The Literacy Society of the North Okanagan is receiving funding for their Community Adult Literacy Program. This community-based program is offered by trained volunteers and is focused on basic literacy, numeracy, life skills and employment preparation, and can be a starting point towards high school completion and/or further education or training.

“It is too often that literacy skills become a barrier for people looking to enter the workforce,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “That’s why this funding is so important. Not only do these programs help remove barriers for people looking to build their skills, it means that people can participate more in their communities and support their families.”

The province is investing $3.4 million annually for Community Adult Literacy Programs designed to help residents, newcomers, work permit holders and refugee claimants improve their reading, writing, math and digital skills.

READ MORE: Newspaper helps literacy society raise North Okanagan readers

READ MORE: Vernon garage sale benefits People Place

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

literaryVernon

Previous story
B.C. artist’s latest community mural a spectacular tribute to veterans

Just Posted

Michelle Erickson (facilitator) with colleague Linda Torvik get ready for the free ipad/iphone workshop on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Vernon Library. (Literacy Society of the North Okanagan photo)
Funding boost helps Vernon adults build skills

The Runaway Moon Theatre has two upcoming dates for ‘The Miraculous (After)Life of Isidro, Patron Saint of Farmers’ on July 30 and August 4 (Runaway Moon)
Patron saint of farmers coming to North Okanagan markets

Pictus the Cactus is among three characters set up to help relieve the heat at the City of Vernon pop-up spray park which opened Monday, July 25, at Kin Park beside Kal Tire Place. (Brittany Webster - Morning Star)
Vernon pop-up spray park cooling down citizens

Para swimmers Senna Entner of Vernon (left) and Brea Duncan of Armstrong won 10 medals between them at the B.C. Summer Games in Prince George. Duncan pocketed six gold and Entner collected four silver medals. (Facebook photo)
Super swimmers lead North Okanagan in B.C. Games medal haul