Jim Ferguson of Kalamalka Rotary presents a cheque for $2,000.00 to Seaton High School Interact Club and their teacher-liaison, Kevin Yapps. (Kalamalka Rotary Club - Contributed)

The Kalamalka Rotary Club raised $2,000 to support W.L. Seaton High School’s Interact Club.

Club member Jim Ferguson presented the cheque to the 10 members of the club and their teacher-liaison Kevin Yapps on March 3.

Each year the Interact Club raises money through various fundraising activities, and, like Rotary, all funds raised are used for community and international projects.

The Rotary Club pledged to match the fundraising efforts up to $2,000 and the Interact Club always surpasses the goal, Ferguson said.

