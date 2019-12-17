NexusBC was able to help over 100 seniors in Vernon this year to have a Merry Christmas with its Making Spirits Bright Campaign. (Contributed)

NexusBC makes spirits bright for Vernon seniors

More than 100 hampers and gift cards were distributed to seniors in the community

NexusBC certainly made Spirits Bright for more than 100 seniors in Vernon with its holiday campaign.

NexusBC Community Resource Centre offered words of thanks to all individuals, groups and businesses that contributed to the annual Making Spirits Bright Campaign.

This year, more than 100 hampers and gift cards were distributed to seniors in the community thanks to the generosity of Vernonites.

“This initiative collects donations from people in our community and then distributes them to seniors in need,” the statement from NexusBC said.

NexusBC Seniors Services Program assists seniors throughout the year and this campaign ensures seniors, many of whom would normally go without a Christmas gift, would be able to unwrap something.

“It is amazing to see our community come together to help try to make sure everyone feels cared for and appreciated during the holiday season,” NexusBC said in a statement.

