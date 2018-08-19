Okanagan artists featured at Odin Art Exhibit at Predator Ridge

The event runs Monday and Tuesday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. in the Commonage Ballroom.

Things continue to heat up at Predator Ridge with a summer exhibition of Gallery Odin.

As part of Gallery Odin’s summer art series, the exhibit runs this Monday and Tuesday, allowing art lovers the opportunity to explore the works of five of Okanagan’s most recognizable artists: Doug Alcock, Karel Doruyter, Jerry Markham, Teri Paul and Barry Rafuse.

Doug Alcock is a metal sculpturer who works with a rich supply of found pieces, relics of a bygone era, precharged with energy from their mysterious past.

“Finding hand forged utilitarian elements, works of art in their own right, inspired me to explore more about the ancient craft of blacksmithing,” he Alcock added. “Hand forging techniques are now used extensively in my work approach. Pulling a piece of hot iron from the fire allows a narrow window to work a vision. This is reminiscent of my other passion, bluegrass mandolin. Pulling off a break of hot licks requires exacting skill, drawing from years of practice to know what sequence of notes will make the moment memorable.”

Karel Doruyter is a painter, writer and manages high latitude expeditions in Penticton. Doruyter’s 3 dimensional “acrylic buildup” paintings depict both costal and interior British Columbia landscapes. They have been described as giving viewers the feeling of step into the nature that lies behind his paintings.

All five artists will be in attendance at this showing.

The event includes free admission and a complimentary glass of wine from participating wineries: Ex Nihilo, The Chase Wines & Intrigue Wines. The showing runs from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. in the Commonage Ballroom at Predator Ridge Resort.

Gallery Odin also offers three special or seasonal shows a year: a summer show with a late June opening; a winter show with an opening in November; and an additional summer show for the Silver Star Wine Festival in August.

