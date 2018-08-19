Okanagan artists featured at Odin Art Exhibit at Predator Ridge

The event runs Monday and Tuesday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. in the Commonage Ballroom.

Things continue to heat up at Predator Ridge with a summer exhibition of Gallery Odin.

As part of Gallery Odin’s summer art series, the exhibit runs this Monday and Tuesday, allowing art lovers the opportunity to explore the works of five of Okanagan’s most recognizable artists: Doug Alcock, Karel Doruyter, Jerry Markham, Teri Paul and Barry Rafuse.

Doug Alcock is a metal sculpturer who works with a rich supply of found pieces, relics of a bygone era, precharged with energy from their mysterious past.

“Finding hand forged utilitarian elements, works of art in their own right, inspired me to explore more about the ancient craft of blacksmithing,” he Alcock added. “Hand forging techniques are now used extensively in my work approach. Pulling a piece of hot iron from the fire allows a narrow window to work a vision. This is reminiscent of my other passion, bluegrass mandolin. Pulling off a break of hot licks requires exacting skill, drawing from years of practice to know what sequence of notes will make the moment memorable.”

Karel Doruyter is a painter, writer and manages high latitude expeditions in Penticton. Doruyter’s 3 dimensional “acrylic buildup” paintings depict both costal and interior British Columbia landscapes. They have been described as giving viewers the feeling of step into the nature that lies behind his paintings.

All five artists will be in attendance at this showing.

Related: Gallery Odin sees a change of season as snow melts

The event includes free admission and a complimentary glass of wine from participating wineries: Ex Nihilo, The Chase Wines & Intrigue Wines. The showing runs from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. in the Commonage Ballroom at Predator Ridge Resort.

Gallery Odin also offers three special or seasonal shows a year: a summer show with a late June opening; a winter show with an opening in November; and an additional summer show for the Silver Star Wine Festival in August.

Related: Gallery Odin’s exhibition runs at SilverStar Wine Fest

Related: Glass artist and sculptor join Gallery Odin at Silver Star

Related: Art abounds at Silver Star’s Gallery Odin

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on
Previous story
Check out what’s happening this weekend
Next story
Vernon woman living with Parkinson’s disease organizes SuperWalk

Just Posted

Okanagan’s smoke filled skies toxic to pets

Pet owners should take extra precautions with pets until smoke dissipates

The show must go on

After a devastating storm on Lawrence Lane in June, community rallies and braves smoke celebrate the 8th annual Cabin Jam.

Air support grounded as fires fill the skies with smoke

Update Aug. 19 1:25 p.m. A majority of air support is still… Continue reading

Work continues on Monashee Complex wildfires

Crews will be assisted by helicopters if flying conditions improve

Smoky skies means stay inside, according to Interior Health

The air quality in the Okanagan is considered a high risk

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Ex-BCTF president ‘undeterred’ after early release from pipeline protest jail term

Susan Lambert and Order of Canada recipient Jean Swanson released early

Crews continue extinguish Snowy Mountain Wildfire

The 13,359 hectare wildfire is classified as held

Flights from Kelowna International Airport affected by wildfire smoke

Passengers are being asked to check their flight’s status before arriving

Fast food chains look to capitalize on vegetarian, vegan trend with new items

Seven per cent of Canadians consider themselves vegetarians and 2.3 per cent identify as vegans

Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire continues to be held

Firefighters are working alongside the military to extinguish the wildfire near West Kelowna

B.C. swimmer halts journey across Strait of Juan de Fuca after hypothermia sets in

Victoria MS athlete Susan Simmons swam for eight-and-a-half hours in 9 C choppy waters

‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

The project began more than 10 years ago after southern Alberta’s 2003 Lost Creek fire

B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights can be misused and discredited

Camp Cloud one of long line of protests falsely asserting title

Most Read

  • Vernon woman living with Parkinson’s disease organizes SuperWalk

    Vernon’s Parkinson SuperWalk takes place Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m. in Polson Park.

  • Okanagan artists featured at Odin Art Exhibit at Predator Ridge

    The event runs Monday and Tuesday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. in the Commonage Ballroom.

  • The show must go on

    After a devastating storm on Lawrence Lane in June, community rallies and braves smoke celebrate the 8th annual Cabin Jam.