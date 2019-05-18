Okanagan Science Centre hosts first Teen Science Café

“This is a great opportunity to take science out of the classroom and learn with other students our age.”

The Okanagan Science Centre will be holding Canada’s first Teen Science Café Sunday, May 26.

The Teen Science Café Network is a community of organizations that host free science events for high school students, run by high school students. The Okanagan Science Centre’s Student Leadership Team, a group made up of local high school students, have planned the event and will present the activities.

Attendees will take on engineering challenges such as duct taping a fellow student to the wall and creating a roller coaster car that can safely transport an egg. Pizza and beverages will be served.

The Teen Science Café is part of the Okanagan Science Centre’s initiative to add value for local high school students and maintain their interest in the sciences.

“This is a great opportunity to take science out of the classroom and learn with other students our age,” said Lexi Gauvin of the Okanagan Science Centre’s Student Leadership Team. “”We get to let our creativity shine.”

The event is free and will be held at the Okanagan Science Centre from 4 – 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 26. All high school students are welcome.

For more information, visit www.okscience.ca or call 250-545-3644.

