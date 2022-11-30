Scrooge can’t stop Vernon seniors Christmas luncheon

Halina Activity Centre Board members Claude Wasman (left) and Mary Viala invite all seniors to join them for the Halina Centre Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 7. (Contributed)

Many volunteers will be working together to turn the Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium into a winter wonderland on Wednesday, Dec. 7, for the Halina Centre Christmas Luncheon.

Even with Scrooge trying to interfere by playing havoc with the freezer and losing four turkeys, nothing is going to stop the volunteers from making this event an afternoon to remember.

Not only will the guests be enjoying a traditional turkey, ham and all-the-trimmings meal, but they will be encouraged to participate in caroling, listening to the Kalamalka Chorus, be part of the show with magician Leif David, a visit from a very jolly person and lots more fun.

There will also be a 50/50, and thanks to the many sponsors, chances to win one of the many door prizes that have been donated.

A limited number of tickets are available from the Halina Centre office, which is located at the back of the Vernon Recreation Centre for $20. There will not be any available at the door. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at 12 p.m. and lunch is at 12:45 p.m.

Attendees do not need to be members of the Halina Centre to attend. The event is open to everyone.

For the almost 400 members, the Halina Activity Centre is a home away from home.

“We have a straightforward goal, ‘to empower older adults to be active, to be involved and to age successfully,’” said Diana Williamson with the centre.

“The Halina Centre, which is an activity centre for those 50-plus, makes available to its members a variety of programs and activities based on members interests and abilities. We are supported by the active participation of approximately 50 member volunteers who make it all possible.”

The Halina Centre is still accepting donations for the event so if you can donate, contact the office at 250-542-2877.

