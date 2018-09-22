Second bocce tourney boosts mental health cancelled

Predator Ridge Resort was to host the one-day event in partnership with Greater Vernon Bocce Open for mental health awareness

The second annual bocce tournament at Predator Ridge was cancelled due to a lack of registrations.

The one-day event was to be held in partnership with Greater Vernon Bocce Open and with the purpose of spreading mental health awareness.

Partial proceeds from the tournament will go towards raising awareness against the stigma of mental health and providing local services to those families who suffer from mental health in the Greater Vernon Area.

Though cancelled this year, they plan to host the tournament next year to support the cause, providing there is a better turnout.

