Mark Trembley, placed 1st, smiles back at the camera during the finals run of the Seismic Boarderstyle competition at SilverStar Saturday afternoon. (Katherine Peters- Morning Star)

SilverStar’s Seismic Spring Festival already a success

The 10-day festival continues this week and weekend at Silver Star Mountain Resort.

The 10-day festival kicked off with an entertaining weekend of competition, live music, and activities.

“We had such a great turnout especially for our first-ever weekend of SEISMIC,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations manager, SilverStar. “Everyone was smiling, laughing and having a good time, while they enjoyed the DJ’s, beer gardens and snow events.”

The first event that kicked-off the weekend was Monster Energy ‘s Boarderstyle competition, with lots of great boarders hittting the course.

On Sunday, athletes grabbed their ski’s or snowboards and hit the slopes once again, but this time for SEISMIC Slopestyle.

All together over $20,000 in cash prizing was awarded and over $6,000 in gear including custom skis, snowboards and more.

Live music took place all weekend long, with SkiiTour, Chipko Jones, Remix Productions, Kelvin Sugars, Devon Coyote Band, Monster Energy DJ Showcase, Brent Ridge and The Meliponas taking over the stages.

There are still more days of activities with the major events taking place this week and weekend.

Showpass presents Winterland on Saturday night, featuring tons of craft wines, brews, ciders and spirits, all throughout SilverStar’s village and inside to giant LED Lit Igloos. Appetizers will also be served during the event.

Another culinary event for the foodies this week is the Brewmaster’s Dinner featuring Granville Island Brewing. Enjoy five courses, paired with five amazing beer. The Brewmaster’s Dinner will take place this Saturday at 7 p.m.

For more information or to purchase your tickets visit www.seismicfest.ca.

Mark Trembley (top of podium) earned $3000 prize for first place; Charles Reid earned $1000 for placing second; Logan Short earned $600 for placing third in the Seismic Boarderstyle event Saturday. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

