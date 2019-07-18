Splash of Red returns

The 8th annual Splash of Red fundraiser takes place Thursday, August 15 at the Caetani House in Vernon

The fundraiser is set to return for the eighth year this August. (Contributed)

The Caetani Centre’s popular Splash of Red fundraiser is back for its eighth year. The main fundraiser for the centre takes place Thursday, August 15, and includes a family-style dinner, music and entertainment, and live art auction.

A Splash of Red is an Italian themed evening. Suggested attire is one of casual elegance with the colours black, white, and a splash of red.

The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with a prosecco reception and art viewing, followed by a delicious Italian dinner complete with wine pairings, all served family-style under the stars. A live art auction, featuring more than 25 art works will finish off the evening. Works range from landscape and abstract and everything in between by renowned artists from all over the Okanagan.

Special additions this year include a custom pastel pet portrait session by artist Shannon Wylie as well as two incredible metal sculptures donated by internationally renowned Vernon sculptors Cory Fuhr and Doug Alcock.

New to the event for 2019, Aerial opera singer Panthea Loewen will also delight the audience with her unique performance just before the auction.

Tickets are now on sale until Aug. 13 at www.caetani.org. Tickets are $125 each and are non-refundable. The event normally sells out quickly, so patrons are urged to get their tickets soon. There is a Plan B venue alternative in case of heavy wildfire smoke. Guests will be notified well in advance if the event moves to Plan B.

The Caetani House was built in 1895 by Samuel Sommerville and is a designated heritage site. The house and grounds were bequeathed to the City of Vernon in 1994 by Sveva Caetani for use as a community cultural centre, and the facility is now operated by the Caetani Society. The house has been closed to the public for many years pending major renovations which included the installation of a sprinkler system, and upgrading to the electrical, HVAC and infrastructure of the building, which have now been completed after 25 years.

The former residence of artist, writer, teacher, and mentor Sveva Caetani, the home is now used for residencies by artists and writers from around the world, local community programming and events, and plans are in the works for the facility to open as a heritage site by next year, in the Spring of 2020.

This year’s premier sponsors are Bannister GM Vernon, Silver Star Mountain Resort and Basket Case Catering, with additional sponsorship by MQN Architects and O’Callaghan Bilodeau.

Parking is limited at the Caetani Centre and designated for people with mobility issues and drop off. Organizers ask that guests park on side streets but please be respectful of our neighbours and don’t block their driveways.

Related: Vernon’s Caetani Centre gears up for Splash of Red fundraiser

Related: Vernon Splash of Red fundraiser makes splash

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

A Splash of Red is an Italian themed evening and includes dinner, entertainment and a live auction. (Contributed)

Tickets are limited so organizers urge those interested to act fast. (Contributed)