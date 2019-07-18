Splash of Red returns

The Caetani Centre’s popular Splash of Red fundraiser is back for its eighth year. The main fundraiser for the centre takes place Thursday, August 15, and includes a family-style dinner, music and entertainment, and live art auction.
A Splash of Red is an Italian themed evening. Suggested attire is one of casual elegance with the colours black, white, and a splash of red.
The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with a prosecco reception and art viewing, followed by a delicious Italian dinner complete with wine pairings, all served family-style under the stars. A live art auction, featuring more than 25 art works will finish off the evening. Works range from landscape and abstract and everything in between by renowned artists from all over the Okanagan.
Special additions this year include a custom pastel pet portrait session by artist Shannon Wylie as well as two incredible metal sculptures donated by internationally renowned Vernon sculptors Cory Fuhr and Doug Alcock.
New to the event for 2019, Aerial opera singer Panthea Loewen will also delight the audience with her unique performance just before the auction.
Tickets are now on sale until Aug. 13 at www.caetani.org. Tickets are $125 each and are non-refundable. The event normally sells out quickly, so patrons are urged to get their tickets soon. There is a Plan B venue alternative in case of heavy wildfire smoke. Guests will be notified well in advance if the event moves to Plan B.
