Vernon Emergency program and Salvation Army team up

Vernon Emergency teams have extended appreciation to the Salvation Army of Vernon for their work in assisting during wildfire evacuations and at the scenes of emergency incidents in the area.

“The Salvation Army is honoured to partner with first responders,” said Lieutenant Stefan Reid, Executive Director of The Vernon Salvation Army. “Our organization as a whole has a great relationship with first responders and that is truly evident here in Vernon. We look forward to serving alongside them and to provide assistance in any way that we can.”

The Salvation Army — Vernon has provided aid to residents of the City of Vernon for over 112 years. Their services range from the provision of a food bank, family and community support programs, thrift stores, church services and emergency disaster services.

During the summer of 2017 provincial evacuations, the Salvation Army fed evacuees and volunteers for seven weeks at the reception centre in Vernon.

Over the last year, the Salvation Army has also supported the community’s first responders by providing hydration and nutrition at the scene of emergency incidents.

“This initiative by the Salvation Army frees up some of our resources helping us to focus on addressing the active incident,” said Vernon Fire Chief Dave Lind. “The Salvation Army does a great job in providing hydration and nourishment, a task which is essential during events with longer duration. In the past, we have had to assign our staff to this function, or it hasn’t received the attention that it should have. Their service is greatly appreciated.”

“We are very pleased with the positive and growing working relationship with The Salvation Army over the last year,” said Luana Kaleikini, Emergency Program and Emergency Support Services Coordinator.

