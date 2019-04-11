A field of 68 golfers had a blast taking part in the 2018 Vernon Lions Club golf tournament which raises funds for Camp Winfield. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Golf Club hosts Camp Winfield fundraiser

Third annual Vernon Lions Club golf event raises money to send kids to Camp Winfield

Plans are underway for one of the area’s first fundraising golf tournaments of the new season.

The third annual Lions Club Golf Touranment for Camp Winfield will be held Saturday, May 25, at the Vernon Golf and Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

“This tournament raises money to help send disabled children who may otherwise not be able to afford it to beautiful Camp Winfield in Lake Country,” said event spokesperson Michele Materi-Baker. “This camp is designed to ensure disabled children can have fun without limitations.”

Last year’s tournament drew a field of almost 70 golfers and raised close to $10,000.

READ ALSO: Vernon Lions Club golf event raises nearly $10K

The event is looking for golfers, sponsors and donations.

The tournament is $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome (preferred), which includes golf, prizes and dinner.

Gold sponsorship is a minimum $500 which includes hole sponsorship and recognition via social media, print and at the event. Silver sponsorship is a minimum $250 which includes recognition via social media, print and at the event. Bronze sponsorship is a minimum $100 which comes with recognition at the tournament.

RELATED: Lions tee up golf tourney for Camp Winfield

“There will be an opportunity to buy tickets to attend dinner,” said Materi-Baker. “There will also be a live and silent auction after the dinner.”

Golfers can register for the tournament by filling out the form at www.vernonlionsclub.ca. Sponsorship inquiries and replies can also be sent to the same website.

For further information on the tournament or sponsorships, contact Materi-Baker at michelemateri@gmail.com.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Volleyball fundraiser in memory of passionate Vernon player

Just Posted

Volleyball fundraiser in memory of passionate Vernon player

Sky Volleyball Club will be hosting their 5th annual fundraiser at Wings Vernon on April 25.

Turbidity prompts Vernon water source swap

Kal Lake switched to Duteau Creek

Want a new job? Head over to the Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair

Career fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kelowna

Vernon Cadets to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy

Organizers are hosting a final fundraiser for the trip at the Kalamalka Hotel on Wednesday, April 24.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: April showers expected to continue

As temperature levels dropped last night, Hwy 97C (Okanagan Connector) saw some snowfall. Drive safe.

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

Overnight explosion at Surrey pub being treated as suspicious

The roof has collapsed at Jack’s Public House after a ‘suspicious’ early morning fire

Okanagan woman accused of manslaughter of her boyfriend in court

Penticton teen allegedly administered with deadly dose of morphine

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Most Read